INDIANAPOLIS – Jim Irsay displayed his memorabilia collection and performed during a free concert for fans on Friday night at Luxas Oil Stadium.

The Colts owner sang with his all-star band. Indiana rock legend John Mellancamp and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Ann Wilson and Buddy Guy also took the stage as special guests.

Irsay’s collection is made up of iconic items from American, music and pop culture history. The exhibit also featured historic Colts memorabilia for the first time.

Indianapolis is the seventh stop for the collection. It’s also been shown in Nashville, Washington, D.C., Austin, Los Angeles, New York and Chicago.

Irsay talked with reporters about bringing his collection to LOS and playing with his band before taking the stage on Friday.