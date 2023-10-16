INDIANAPOLIS – Jim Irsay is bracing himself and the Indianapolis Colts to be without Anthony Richardson for the remainder of the season.

The team owner told FOX59/CBS4 late Monday evening that his rookie quarterback “probably will have surgery in the next five-to-10 days,’’ which almost certainly would sideline him for the rest of 2023.

“With the (AFC) championship game or something like that, could he possibly be back three months later?’’ Irsay said. “Anything’s possible.’’

A more realistic outcome is Richardson undergoing surgery to repair the sprained AC joint in his right (throwing) shoulder and having his rookie season end after displaying his game-changing skills in just four starts.

“No decision’s been made,’’ said Irsay, who’s in New York for league meetings. “But surgery is likely and that probably means (missing) the rest of the season.

“That’s where we’re at, but it’s not certain yet.’’

Irsay noted debate continues regarding how best to deal with the grade 3 sprain to the AC joint in Richardson’s shoulder. The injury occurred in the second quarter of the Colts’ week 5 win against Tennessee. Options include extended rest and rehabilitation, or season-ending surgery.

The ultimate decision, Irsay noted, will rest with Richardson and his representatives.

He told ESPN’s Stephen Holder, “we’re just trying to figure out exactly how and when and what we want to do and what Anthony wants to do.’’

Coach Shane Steichen said earlier Monday the team was looking at the long-term ramifications with Richardson.

“This is a decision that we want to make that’s right for him and the organization – for his longevity,’’ he said.

The No. 4 overall pick in the draft has started four games, but finished only the overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in week 4 because of injuries.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.