Colts out of playoffs after stunning loss in Jacksonville

INDIANAPOLIS – For the second straight week, the Colts faced a “win and in” game and for the second straight week, they turned in their flattest performance of the year.

The Jaguars stunned the Colts, 26-11 in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon. They’ll now need help from other teams if they’re still going to make the playoffs.

The Jaguars set the tone for the day with a 12 play, 75-yard opening drive, capped by a Trevor Lawrence to Laquon Treadwell two-yard touchdown.

The Colts could only muster a 41-yard Michael Badgley field goal in the first half, while Jacksonville tacked on two field goals of its own to take a 13-3 lead into the locker room.

The second half wasn’t much better as Carson Wentz threw his first interception on the road this season. The Jaguars turned that into a beautiful Lawrence to Marvin Jones Jr. three-yard scoring strike.

Matthew Wright kicked his second field goal of the half to make it 26-3 before Indianapolis finally found the end zone late in the fourth quarter on a Wentz to Michael Pittman Jr. 12-yard touchdown.

It’s the Colts seventh straight road loss to Jacksonville. They finish the regular season 9-8.

