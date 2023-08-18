WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts acted quickly to replenish their depth at wide receiver.

One day after placing Ashton Dulin on the injured reserve list with a torn knee ligament, the team signed veteran James Washington. The Colts also placed defensive end Genard Avery on IR and waived injured wideout Malik Turner. The latter will revert to IR if he clears waivers.

Washington, 27, brings a veteran presence to the receivers room.

The 2018 second-round pick of Pittsburgh appeared in 60 games with 25 starts in four seasons with the Steelers. He compiled 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Last season, Washington signed with Dallas but suffered a broken foot during training camp that limited him to two late-season appearances. He signed a one-year contract with New Orleans in May, but was released this week.

Injuries have depleted the receiver ranks. Along with Dulin, Vyncint Smith did not practice Thursday night in the Colts’ final training camp practice. During the joint session with the Chicago Bears, Mike Strachan was forced to the sidelines and watched the end of practice with a wrap on his upper leg.

