INDIANAPOLIS — Running back Jonathan Taylor’s status for the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday road test against the Tennessee Titans — and perhaps longer — is in question.

The team’s standout running back suffered a thumb injury in last Sunday’s 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who cited a source.

The Colts wouldn’t confirm Taylor’s possible injury, but a source with knowledge of the situation said the team is working through its options. A worst-case scenario would have Taylor being placed on the injured reserve list, requiring him to miss four games.

Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter had his usual Tuesday Zoom press conference with the media and deferred all injury questions to coach Shane Steichen, who’ll meet with reporters Wednesday.

NFL Network reported Taylor played the entire second half against the Bucs with the injury. He led the Colts to a third straight victory by rushing 15 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

If Taylor is limited or unable to play against the Titans, the Colts would turn to backup Zack Moss. Despite assuming a complementary role since Taylor’s return, Moss ranks No. 10 in the league in rushing with a team-best and career-high 672 yards and five TDs.

Against the Bucs, Moss rushed eight times for 55 yards.

“Zack’s done a really nice job with the ball in his hands, in protection, in the route-running phase, catching the ball out of the backfield,’’ Cooter said. “Zack’s kind of shown this year he can do a lot of different things.

“He’s done a nice job with it. He’s a guy we depend on, we rely on. Excited for the success he’s had this year and looking forward to having more.’’

Moss capitalized as Taylor missed the first four games of the season while completing his rehab for January surgery on his right ankle and a three-year, $42 million extension was being finalized.

He missed the Colts’ season-opening loss to Jacksonville while recovering from a broken right forearm, then settled in as Indy’s feature back. In his first four games, Moss piled up 445 yards and three touchdowns on 89 attempts. He generated 122 yards in the week 3 overtime win at Baltimore and had a career-high 165 yards in the week 5 win over the Titans.

With Moss and Taylor forming a productive tandem in the backfield, the Colts’ run game ranks No. 11 in yards per game (121.4) and No. 14 in yards per attempt (4.3).

“The running back room, those guys have been playing really good ball,’’ Cooter said.

An injury would further complicate Taylor’s fourth season with the Colts.

The NFL’s 2021 rushing champion missed the entire offseason and training camp while recovering from the right ankle surgery. That coincided with Taylor seeking an extension, and at one point, demanding a trade when an extension didn’t materialize.

Since returning for the week 5 game against Tennessee, Taylor has rushed 100 times for 414 yards and four TDs and caught 16 passes for 137 yards and one TD.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.