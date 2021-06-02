Indianapolis Colts release schedule for 3-game preseason slate

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will kick off their preseason with an Aug. 15 home game against the Carolina Panthers.

The game is set for 1 p.m. That’s the same day as the Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Colts’ remaining two preseason games will be on the road against the Minnesota Vikings (Aug. 21, 8 p.m.) and Detroit Lions (Aug. 27, 7 p.m.).

All the team’s preseason games will air locally on our sister station, FOX59.

Here’s the schedule breakdown:

Colts vs. Carolina, Sunday, Aug. 15., 1 p.m.

Colts at Minnesota, Saturday, Aug. 21, 8 p.m.

Colts at Detroit, Friday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m.

In the past, teams played four preseason games and 16 regular-season games. This year, however, the NFL expanded the regular season to 17 games and reduced the preseason slate to three games.

The league canceled its preseason in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And here’s a look at the regular season schedule:

Colts vs. Seattle, Sunday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. (FOX59)

Colts vs. Rams, Sunday, Sept. 19, 1 p.m. (FOX59)

Colts at Tennessee, Sunday, Sept. 26, 1 p.m. (CBS4)

Colts at Miami, Sunday, Oct. 3, 1 p.m. (CBS4)

Colts at Baltimore, Monday, Oct. 11, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Colts vs. Houston, Sunday, Oct. 17, 1 p.m. (CBS4)

Colts at San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 24, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Colts vs. Tennessee, Sunday, Oct. 31, 1 p.m. (CBS4)

Colts vs. New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 4, 8:20 p.m. (FOX59/NFL Network/Amazon)

Colts vs. Jacksonville, Sunday, Nov. 14, 1 p.m. (CBS4)

Colts at Buffalo, Sunday, Nov. 21, 1 p.m. (CBS4)

Colts vs. Tampa Bay, Nov. 28, 1 p.m. (FOX59)

Colts at Houston, Sunday, Dec. 5, 1 p.m. (CBS4)

BYE WEEK (Dec. 12)

Colts vs. New England (Dec. 18 or Dec. 19, Time and Network TBD)

Colts at Arizona, Saturday, Dec. 25, 8:15 p.m. (NFL Network)

Colts vs. Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 2, 1 p.m. (CBS4)

Colts at Jacksonville, Sunday, Jan. 9, 1 p.m. (CBS4)