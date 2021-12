JACKSONVILLE, FL – SEPTEMBER 29: An Indianapolis Colts helmet sits on the sidelines during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on September 29, 2013 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced some roster changes, as two players are moved to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and another to the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.

Wednesday afternoon, the team tweeted out that Defensive End Kemoko Turay and Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Tight End Farrod Green was put on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.

