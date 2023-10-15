INDIANAPOLIS – Blue Zone’s Chris Hagan is serving as the Colts’ unofficial comedy coordinator this season.
Every week he asks players one burning question. This week Chris asks about the role of trash talk in an NFL game.
by: Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
