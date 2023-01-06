INDIANAPOLIS – A pregame moment of support.

Special field painting.

Warm-up shirts.

The Indianapolis Colts and all NFL teams will show their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in several ways this weekend.

Hamlin has received an outpouring of support from teammates, opposing players, coaches and fans since he collapsed during a nationally televised football game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Hamlin’s recovery this week has been heartening, with the Bills revealing he joined a team meeting via FaceTime on Friday, telling his teammates, “Love you boys.”

The Colts will hold a pregame moment of support for Hamlin before the national anthem, using it as a moment to recognize the recovering Bills safety as well as first responders and medical caregivers.

All teams can outline the number 3—Hamlin wears that number for Buffalo—at the 30-yard line in either red or blue to reflect the Bills’ colors. The Colts shared a photo on Twitter showing a red outline for the 3 at the 30-yard line in red a Lucas Oil Stadium.

Players have the option to wear black Nike t-shirts with the motto “Love for Damar 3” on them for pregame warm-ups. Buffalo Bills players will get a similar shirt, except it will be in blue. Bills players will receive hats featuring Hamlin’s number 3.

Bills players will also wear special patches on their jerseys honoring their teammate.