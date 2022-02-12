INDIANAPOLIS – Gus Bradley’s defensive staff is starting to take shape with familiar faces.

The Indianapolis Colts have hired Ron Milus to oversee their defensive backs, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. ESPN’s Field Yates was the first to report the move.

Milus, 58, has been a part of Bradley’s last two defensive staffs: 2021 in Las Vegas and 2017-2020 with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Colts also are in the process of adding Richard Smith, 66, who served as Bradley’s linebackers coach with the Raiders and the Chargers.

Milus and Smith would be the initial additions in a massive overhaul of the defensive staff. That was assured when Matt Eberflus was named head coach of the Chicago Bears and the Colts decided to look outside the organization for his successor.

“We wanted to give the new defensive coordinator a chance to hire his own staff and give Flus a chance to bring people that were familiar with him,’’ general manager Chris Ballard told a Chicago radio station. “We think it’s win-win.’’

Joining Eberflus in Chicago are Alan Williams (defensive coordinator), Dave Borgonzi (linebackers), James Rowe (defensive backs) and David Overstreet (assistant defensive backs). Line coach Brian Baker was not retained.

Milus brings an extensive resume to Indy. He’s been a DB coach in the NFL since 2000 and spent time with seven teams: the Raiders, Chargers, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, St. Louis Rams and Carolina Panthers.

Ditto, Smith. His first NFL job was with the Houston Oilers from 1988-92 and involved with linebackers, tight ends, the offensive line and special teams.

Smith most recently was with the Raiders (2021, linebackers), Chargers (2017-2020, linebackers), the Atlanta Falcons (2015-16, defensive coordinator) and Denver Broncos (2011-14, linebackers).

While Bradley’s defensive staff will feature a new cast, the offensive staff will have a few new faces.

Wide receivers coach Mike Groh has accepted a similar position with the New York Giants and senior offensive assistant Press Taylor reportedly will be the offensive coordinator with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

