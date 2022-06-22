INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Tony Siragusa has died at age 55, Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported Wednesday.

Wilson said Siragusa died in his sleep.

“The Goose,Tony Siracusa has passed away at 55.. I’m heart broken as is all of Colts Nation,” said Colts owner Jim Irsay on Twitter.

27 Oct 1996: Defensive tackle Tony Siragusa of the Indianapolis Colts gets off the ground after a play during a game against the Washington Redskins at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Redskins won the game 31-16. Mandatory Credit: Doug P

In a separate tweet, Irsay said:

“The Goose squeezed 200 fun loving years into 55!! He was one of the most physically strongest players I have ever seen in 50 years In Greece,they would ask 1 question at the end of one’s life; Did He Have Passion? In Tony’s case..Yes He Did!!”

Great memory of Goose. We were in locker room during slow week. Goose holding court about absolutely nothing. Clarence Verdin (CNN) came in, yapping. Goose miffed his audience was interrupted, turned over bin that held dirty towels, stuffed Clarence in it, returned to talking. https://t.co/K9Y2ey76zl — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) June 22, 2022

After going undrafted following an ACL tear in college, Siragusa played 13 seasons in the NFL, including seven in Indianapolis from 1990-1996. In 2000, he helped the Baltimore Ravens win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Siragusa retired after the 2001 season.

Once his playing days were over, Siragusa worked as a sideline reporter and analyst during NFL games on FOX until 2015. He also appeared in the hit HBO series “The Sopranos.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.