INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts began the new year the same way they ended the old one.

With a loss.

The Giants beat the Colts 38-10 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon to extend Indianapolis’ losing streak to six games.

Quarterback Nick Foles, making his second start of the season, was knocked out of the game with a rib injury after being sacked by Kayvon Thibodeaux with 50 seconds left in the first half.

Sam Ehlinger played the second half leading the Colts to their first touchdown in nine quarters when he connected with Michael Pittman Jr. for a six-yard score.

The Colts scored first on a 23-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal. The key play of the drive was a Foles to Parris Campbell 49-yard connection, the Colts’ longest pass play of the season.

New York answered with two six-yard Daniel Jones touchdown tosses. He found Richie James to make it 7-3, then hit Isaiah Hodgins on the Giants’ next possession to make it 14-3.

Landon Collins intercepted Foles and returned it 52-yards for a touchdown and Graham Gano made a 36-yard field goal to cap off the first half scoring as New York led 24-3 at the half.

There was a glimmer of hope for a Colts’ comeback after Bobby Okereke forced a Darius Slayton fumble and Rodney McLeod recovered it on the first play from scrimmage of the second half, but McLaughlin missed a 48-yard field goal attempt.

The Giants took advantage of the McLaughlin miscue, driving down the field 62-yards in six plays and scoring a touchdown on an 18-yard Jones’ run. He added a 10-yard TD run in the fourth for the final margin.

Jones finished 19 of 24 for 177 yards and two touchdowns, while running 11 times for 91 yards and two scores.

Injuries continue to pile up for Indianapolis’ defense. A day after putting team leader in sacks, Yannick Ngakoue on injured reserve with a throat injury, cornerback Brandon Facyson left with a concussion. The Colts were already missing corners Kenny Moore II and Isaiah Rodgers.

The Colts (4-11-1) will wrap up the disappointing season next week when they host division rival, Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium. The NFL will determine game time Sunday evening.