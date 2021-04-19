Get Blue to bring home the goods this Mother’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Want to celebrate Mother’s Day in a big — and Blue — way?

Get Indianapolis Colts mascot Blue to personally deliver a goodie basket from the team!

The Colts are holding a Blue Deliveries contest.

Season ticket holders can nominate another season ticket holder by submitting an inspirational story to Colts.com/blue/stm-bluedeliveries. Four winners will be chosen.

If you are not a season ticket holder — you can still enter!

Any Colts fan can enter at Colts.com/blue/stm-bluedeliveries. Ony one winner will be chosen.

Each winner will receive a Colts gift basket worth up to $250.

You can enter from now until Sunday, May 2.