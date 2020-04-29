Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship among Colts’ signings

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Rodrigo Blankenship #98 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up before the SEC Championship game against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The mad dash to sign players after the NFL Draft has resulted in Chris Ballard adding 10 undrafted rookies to the Indianapolis Colts roster.

Among the newest Colts is Syracuse defensive end Kendall Coleman, a product of Cathedral High School. Another interesting name is Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship, the 2019 recipient of the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker.

The other eight include: defensive tackle Kameron Cline, tight end Farrod Green, wide receiver DeMichael Harris, offensive tackle Carter O’Donnell, cornerback Travis Reed, safety Donald Rutledge, linebacker Brandon Wellington and defensive tackle Chris Williams.

The rush to sign players considered not quite draft worthy began as soon as the three-day, 255-player draft ended Saturday evening.

“It’s always a circus,’’ Ballard said. “It’s fun, but it’s always a circus.

“When that last pick hits, it’s a mad dash to sign players.’’

While the names obviously weren’t mentioned during the draft, it’s a good bet at least one will make his mark with the Colts. At least one undrafted rookie has made the team’s opening-day roster in 21 consecutive seasons, the NFL’s longest active streak.

The streak was extended last season when tight end Hale Hentges made the final cut. He was on the roster for five weeks and active for one game before being waived.

A look at the newest Colts:

DE Kendall Coleman, Syracuse: The Cathedral product started 43 of 44 games at Syracuse and flashed pass-rush potential. The 6-3, 257-pounder had 15.5 sacks, including 10 as a junior. He also collected 26.5 tackles for loss, two defended passes and one blocked kick during his career.

In preparation for the draft, Coleman worked with Robert Mathis, the Colts’ career sack leader, at Pro X Athlete in Westfield.

K Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia: Arguably the best kicker in the nation last season, Blankenship converted 80-of-97 field goal attempts (82.3 percent) and all 200 PATs during his 56 career games. He received the Lou Groza Award and was named first-team All-SEC after hitting 27-of-33 field goals and all 46 PATs. He’s Georgia’s all-time points leader with 440 points.

DT Kameron Cline, South Dakota: Appeared in 43 games with 28 starts and piled up 121 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 7 sacks. He brings good size to the position (6-4, 283 pounds).

TE Farrod Green, Mississippi State: The 6-3, 245-pounder caught 52 passes for 633 yards and two TDs in 51 games, 34 as a starter. Green had his best season as a senior with 21 catches and 257 yards.

RB/WR DeMichael Harris, Southern Mississippi: The 5-8, 178-pound Harris was a multi-dimensional talent at Southern Miss. He caught 61 passes for 587 yards and 5 TDs; rushed 122 times for 621 yards and 5 TDs; and returned 23 kicks for 592 yards and one TD. Harris converted from wideout to running back as a senior.

OT Chris O’Donnell, Alberta, Canada: The 6-5, 313-pounder was named first-team All-Canadian in 2019 and second-team in ’18. In 2019, O’Donnell was part of an offensive line that helped offense average 399 yards per game and 5.2 yards per rush attempt.

CB Travis Reed, South Alabama: Appeared in 21 games the last two seasons and posted 56 tackles, 4 interceptions and 15 passes defensed. Prior to South Alabama, attended Jones County Junior College.

S Donald Rutledge, Georgia Southern: Started 19 of 43 games at Georgia Southern and Savannah State. Had 214 tackles, 5 interceptions and 24 passes defensed.

LB Brandon Wellington, Washington: A 6-0, 222-pounder, Wellington started 14 of 48 games at Washington. He registered 118 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and 3 passes defensed.

DT Chris Williams, Wagner: The 6-2, 302-pound Williams started 27 of 42 games and finished with 105 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 6 sacks.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.