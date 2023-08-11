INDIANAPOLIS – Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Sean Dawkins has died at the age of 52.

The Colts selected Dawkins, a record-setting wide receiver at Cal, in the first round of the 1993 NFL Draft. He was the 16th overall pick.

Dawkins remained with the Colts through 1997 and was part of the Jim Harbaugh-led team that came within one pass of reaching the Super Bowl.

After leaving the Colts, Dawkins played for the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent 9 seasons in the NFL.

17 Oct 1992: Cornerback John Herpin of the USC Trojans and wide receiver Sean Dawkins of the California Bears jump for the ball during a game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. USC won the game 27-24. (Stephen Dunn /Allsport)

21 NOV 1992: DARRIEN GORDON, DEFENSIVE BACK FOR STANFORD, REACHES IN TO BREAK UP A PASS INTENDED FOR SEAN DAWKINS OF CAL DURING STANFORD”S 41-21 WIN AT MEMORIAL STADIUM IN BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA. (OTTO GREULE/ALLSPORT.)

30 Nov 1997: Wide receiver Sean Dawkins of the Indianapolis Colts moves the ball during a game against the New England Patriots at Foxboro Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots won the game, 20-17. (Getty)

14 Jan 1996: Wide receiver Sean Dawkins #87 of the Indianapolis Colts focuses on the football as he runs up field after a catch despite receiving pressure from defenisve back Chirs Oldham #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the Colts 20-16 loss in the NFL Playoffs (Getty)

1 Dec 1996: Wide receiver Sean Dawkins of the Indianapolis Colts lays on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts won the game 13-10 in overtime. (Todd Warshaw /Allsport)

5 Dec 1996: Wide receiver Sean Dawkins #87 of the Indianapolis Colts attempts to elude defensive backs Brian Dawkins #20 and Bobby Taylor #21 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Getty)

12 Oct 1997: Wide receiver Sean Dawkins of the Indianapolis Colts stands on the field during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers won the game 24-22. (Robert Laberge)

30 Nov 1997: Wide receiver Sean Dawkins of the Indianapolis Colts (right) tries to get away from defensive back Willie Clay of the New England Patriots during a game at Foxboro Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots won the game 20-17. (Getty)

20 Dec 1998: Wide receiver Sean Dawkins #86 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at the Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Saints 19-17. (Tom Hauck/Allsport)

SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES: Seattle Seahawks wide-receiver Sean Dawkins (R) finds room to run after catching a pass from Seahawks quarterback Jon Kitna during an exhibition game against the San Francisco 49ers 19 August 1999 in San Francisco, CA. AFP PHOTO John G. MABANGLO (Photo credit should read JOHN G. MABANGLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks player Sean Dawkins celebrates his first quarter touchdown reception against the Miami Dolphins during their AFC wild card playoff game at the Kingdome in Seattle 09 January 2000. AFP PHOTO/Dan LEVINE (Photo by DAN LEVINE / AFP) (Photo credit should read DAN LEVINE/AFP via Getty Images)

10 Dec 2000: Wide receiver Sean Dawkins #81 of the Seattle Seahawks twists away from linebacker Al Wilson #56 of the Denver Broncos in the first half at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. (Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT)

4 Nov 2001: Sean Dwkins #84 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs against the defense of Andre Dyson #22 of the Tennessee Titans during the game at Adelphia Coliseum in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans won 28-24. DIGITAL IMAGE. (Andy Lyons/ALLSPORT)

9 Sep 2001: Sean Dawkins #84 of the Jacksonville Jaguars holds the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Steelers 21-3. (Scott Halleran /Allsport)

Colts owner Jim Irsay said he was “shocked and saddened” by Dawkins’ passing. Irsay was the Colts’ vice president and general manager in 1993 when the team drafted the wide receiver.

“Rest in peace, Sean Dawkins,” Irsay posted on Thursday night. “I am shocked and saddened. My prayers and condolences to Sean’s family.”

Dawkins was a big-bodied receiver listed at 6’4” and 215 pounds. His best year with Cal was 1992, when he led the NCAA with 14 receiving touchdowns. The touchdown mark remains a school record; he finished the year with 65 receptions for 1070 yards.

During his time with the Colts, Dawkins caught 251 passes for 3,511 yards and 12 touchdowns.