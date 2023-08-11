INDIANAPOLIS – Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Sean Dawkins has died at the age of 52.
The Colts selected Dawkins, a record-setting wide receiver at Cal, in the first round of the 1993 NFL Draft. He was the 16th overall pick.
Dawkins remained with the Colts through 1997 and was part of the Jim Harbaugh-led team that came within one pass of reaching the Super Bowl.
After leaving the Colts, Dawkins played for the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent 9 seasons in the NFL.
Colts owner Jim Irsay said he was “shocked and saddened” by Dawkins’ passing. Irsay was the Colts’ vice president and general manager in 1993 when the team drafted the wide receiver.
“Rest in peace, Sean Dawkins,” Irsay posted on Thursday night. “I am shocked and saddened. My prayers and condolences to Sean’s family.”
Dawkins was a big-bodied receiver listed at 6’4” and 215 pounds. His best year with Cal was 1992, when he led the NCAA with 14 receiving touchdowns. The touchdown mark remains a school record; he finished the year with 65 receptions for 1070 yards.
During his time with the Colts, Dawkins caught 251 passes for 3,511 yards and 12 touchdowns.