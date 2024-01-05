INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans Saturday night with a playoff spot on the line.

Lucas Oil Stadium will be packed, and fans will find plenty of things to do downtown leading up to the Saturday night showdown.

Stephanie Pemberton, vice president of marketing with the Indianapolis Colts, joined CBS4 This Morning’s Melissa Crash to discuss the game day giveaway, food, music, Touchdown Town and more.

And, of course, Blue made his presence known!

You can learn more about game day at Lucas Oil Stadium at the Colts’ website.