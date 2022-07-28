WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts returned to Grand Park for the second day of training camp.

Fans are keeping a close eye on new quarterback Matt Ryan. The team acquired him from the Atlanta Falcons in a trade this offseason.

Ryan said he’s still getting to know his teammates and how the Colts conduct camp.

“When you’re in a new spot, it’s different. There is that anxiousness about finding out, ‘Where’s the cafeteria?’ I think it’s a great thing,” Ryan said. “All things in life, the best things in life, come right past being really uncomfortable. You fight through it, or something changes and you have to push through. I’ve always believed that.”

CBS4’s Dave Griffiths said things were “jam-packed” at Thursday’s edition of training camp.

Thursday also marked Kids Day. CBS4’s Eric Graves visited Colts City to see the different activities available for fans.