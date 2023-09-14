INDIANAPOLIS – What do you buy teammates who’ve had your back since day one?

If you’re Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, the answer is “headphones.”

In a video the Colts posted on social media Wednesday night, receiver Michael Pittman Jr. revealed Richardson bought the whole team headphones—“expensive ones, too, like they’re not cheap,” Pittman said in the video.

“Ever since I was drafted, they always showed me love,” Richardson told reporters after Pittman revealed the scoop. “They always led me the right way. I felt like it was just a small token from myself just to gift everybody some headphones.”

Richardson didn’t consider the kind gesture “anything major.”

“It’s just me showing them that I appreciate them for supporting me and helping me through everything that’s been going on for these past few months. I appreciate my guys, so I just have to show them some love.”

Richardson made his NFL debut last Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in the Colts’ 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft went 24-37 for 223 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 40 yards and another score.

The Colts hit the road Sunday looking for their first win of the young season. They’ll take on AFC South foe Houston at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on FOX59.