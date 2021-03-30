Expanding season to 17 games adds Brady, Buccaneers to Colts’ home schedule

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signals for possession during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL’s expansion of the regular season to 17 games adds an intriguing opponent to the Indianapolis Colts’ 2021 schedule.

Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Times and dates have yet to be determined, but the Brady-led Bucs undoubtedly will be the circled date on everyone’s calendar. They’ll be led to Indy by former Colts’ interim coach/offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bruce Arians.

Expanding the schedule to 17 games was approved by league owners Tuesday, and long anticipated. It is the first time in 43 years the regular season has been increased. The NFL went from 14 to 16 games in 1978. It also reduced the preseason from four games to three.

“We’re hoping to have full fans in September for the games, full attendance,’’ owner Jim Irsay said recently.

Last season, attendance was greatly reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with the Bucs, the Colts’ home schedule includes: Houston, Tennessee, Jacksonville, New England, the New York Jets, the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The road opponents: Houston, Tennessee, Jacksonville, Buffalo, Miami, Arizona, San Francisco and Baltimore.

The full schedule will be released in May.

