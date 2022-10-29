INDIANAPOLIS – Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin has played at Lucas Oil Stadium plenty of times, but Sunday’s game with the Colts will still be special.

The Indianapolis native won three state titles inside the home of the Colts with Cathedral High School and two Big Ten Championship Games with Ohio State.

McLaurin’s been fielding ticket requests from friends and family and expects about 70 people in attendance to watch him play his first game as a pro in his hometown.

Chris Hagan talked with the 2013 Indiana Mr. Football this week from the Commanders’ team headquarters in Virginia.