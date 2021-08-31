Colts work out trade with Eagles for offensive tackle Matt Pryor

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Matt Pryor (69) looks to block Cleveland Browns defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts made a move to bolster their offensive line by adding tackle Matt Pryor via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Colts acquired Pryor and a seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Colts certainly need the help. Eric Fisher, signed in the offseason, is recovering from a torn Achilles and landed on the COVID-19/reserve list last week. Sam Tevi, also signed in the offseason to provide depth at tackle, suffered a season-ending injury in the team’s final home game against Detroit.

The Colts are looking to find someone to fill the void at left tackle after Anthony Castonzo’s retirement.

Pryor played in 27 regular season games, including 10 starts, and started one postseason contest in his three seasons with the Eagles from 2018 through 2020. In 2020, he saw action in 15 games with a career-high 10 starts at right guard (six), right tackle (three) and left tackle (one).

Pryor appeared in 12 regular season games and started one postseason contest in 2019. As a rookie in 2018, he spent the entire season on Philadelphia’s active roster but did not see game action.

The Eagles selected Pryor in the sixth round (206th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.