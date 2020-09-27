Colts win second straight dominating Jets 36-7

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 27: Xavier Rhodes #27 of the Indianapolis Colts makes an interception intended for Lawrence Cager #86 of the New York Jets during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Last week it was the Vikings. This week it was the Jets. The Colts dominated their second straight opponent at Lucas Oil Stadium for their second straight win.

The Colts beat the Jets 36-7 to improve to 2-1 on the season.

The Colts got off to a fast start as cornerback Xavier Rhodes intercepted Sam Darnold on the game’s sixth play and returned it 44-yards for a touchdown and an early 7-0 lead.

New York responded with a Darnold to Braxton Barrios 16-yards scoring strike to tie the game, but then the Colts took total control of the game.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox had his second straight big game, catching a one-yard touchdown pass from Philip Rivers early in the second quarter as the Colts re-gained the lead for good. It was Rivers’ 400th career TD pass, making him the sixth player in league history to reach that milestone.

Rivers would also pass Dan Marino for fifth on the NFL’s all-time completions list and topped 60,000 passing yards for his career during the first half.

The Colts added a one-yard Jonathan Taylor touchdown run, a T.J. Carrie interception return for TD and a safety in the second half.

It’s the first time they’ve returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the same game since 1970 and the first time they’ve had safeties in back-to-back games since 1960.

The Colts will travel to Chicago next week for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff on CBS4.