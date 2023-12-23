INDIANAPOLIS – In a twist, the Indianapolis Colts have ruled Michael Pittman Jr. out of Sunday’s game at Atlanta.

The team’s leading receiver has again been placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Pittman suffered a concussion in last Saturday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers but made the necessary progress during the week of practice and was cleared by an independent neurologist Friday.

Pittman traveled with the team to Atlanta but began experiencing concussion symptoms. The team immediately placed him in the league’s concussion protocol.

The Colts’ 2020 second-round draft pick is in the midst of his best season with 99 receptions, 1,062 yards and four touchdowns.

His absence will force coach Shane Steichen and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter to lean more on wideouts Alec Pierce, Josh Downs and D.J. Montgomery, and tight ends Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory.

