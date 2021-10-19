Colts waive quarterback Jacob Eason, place Parris Campbell on IR

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason (9) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

INDIANAPOLIS — In the wave of roster moves, the Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that the team has waived quarterback Jacob Eason and placed wide receiver Parris Campbell on Injured Reserve.

The team also activated quarterback Sam Ehlinger from IR, elevated kicker Michael Badgley to the 53-man roster, waived defensive tackle Chris Williams and placed safety Jordan Lucas and cornerback Marvell Tell III on the Practice Squad Injured list.

Campbell suffered a foot injury on his 51-yard touchdown reception in Sunday’s 31-3 win over the Houston Texans. It’s the latest injury for the Colts’ much-hyped 2019 second-round draft pick. He’s missed 24 of 38 regular-season games since selected with the 59th overall pick.

Eason — a fourth round pick in 2020 — has been inactive for all but one game this season. The presumed backup to Carson Wentz heading into 2021, Eason was surpassed by veteran quarterback Brett Hundley, who signed with the Colts in late July. Ehlinger — a six round pick in this year’s draft — will now compete for the backup job after suffering a knee injury against the Detroit Lions in the team’s preseason finale.

Colts want Jacob Eason back on PS if he clears waivers. Still intrigued by physical skills — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) October 19, 2021

Badgley will look to hold down the kicking duties while Rodrigo Blankenship continues to recover from a hip injury suffered during pregame warm-ups in Baltimore. After joining the team last week, Badgley made his only field goal attempt from 41 yards out and all four extra point tries in Sunday’s win over Houston.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.