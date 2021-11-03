Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 174 ‘Colts Can’t Sleep on the Jets’

INDIANAPOLIS — With wins over the Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals this season, the Indianapolis Colts can’t underestimate the New York Jets in this week’s Thursday-night matchup.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including a high-end quarterback missing time due to COVID protocols.

The gang then provides an injury update (26:53), breaks down this Jets team (32:43), discusses keys to the game (49:22) and makes predictions (53:26).

