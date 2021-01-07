Colts vs. Bills: a look at playoff stats past, plus weather predictions for the Wild Card game

We all know the Indianapolis Colts have a touhh matchup this Saturday against the red-hot Buffalo Bills, a team that’s 13-3 on the season with six straight wins.

While you await Saturday’s 1:05 p.m. kickoff, let’s take a look at some facts and stats on everything from each team’s playoff track record and current season stats to the weather forecast in Buffalo for this Saturday, Jan. 9.

Here are 18 notable numbers – one for each Colts playoff appearance since the team drove that Mayflower truck to Indy in the spring of 1984.

By the numbers: Colts vs. Bills Wild Card game

0 – Number of times the Colts and Bills have met in the postseason.

24 – Years since the Colts have entered a playoff game without a quarterback named Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck.



Peyton Manning in 2010 and Andrew Luck in 2015 (Getty Images)

11 – Number of playoff appearances for QB Philip Rivers. Five were wins; six were losses. Saturday’s game will be the 2nd playoff appearance for Bills QB Josh Allen.

14 – Rivers’ age when Allen was born. Rivers, 39, was born on Dec. 8, 1981 while 24-year-old Allen’s birthday is May 21, 1996.

0 – Number of Bills playoff wins in Allen’s lifetime.



Colts QB Philip Rivers and Bills QB Josh Allen this 2020 season (Getty Images)

6,700 – Fan capacity Saturday at the Bills Stadium. Tickets went mostly to season ticket holders, and the game is sold out. All fans must have a negative COVID test to attend.

25 – Years since the Bills have played a postseason game at home.

18 – Number of Colts playoff appearances since the team came to Indy on March 28, 1984.

Art Schlichter #10, Quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts during the American Football Conference West game against the Los Angeles Raiders on 25 November 25, 1984 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Raiders won 21-7. (Photo by Tony Duffy/Allsport/Getty Images)

33 – Predicted high temperature for Buffalo Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The day should be mostly sunny with winds from 5-9 miles per hour.

5 – Percent chance of snow during the game, NWS predicts.

7.4 – Record inches of snowfall for January 9 in Buffalo, set in 1979.

Frank Gore #23 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills on December 10, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

35 – Years since the Bills’ last playoff win on Dec. 30, 1995. Buffalo beat the Miami Dolphins that year in the AFC Wild Card game.

341 – Bill rushing yards during that game, the second most in NFL playoff history.

6 – Number of Bills playoff losses since. That’s the third-longest streak in the NFL.

9 – Most consecutive years the Colts have made the playoffs. The last streak was 2003-2011.



Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 (Getty Images)

28.2 – Colts’ average points per game in the 2020 season, ESPN stats show. Indy recorded 50 touchdowns this season and 451 total points.

31.3 – Bills’ average points per game this season, also according to ESPN. Buffalo had 60 touchdowns and 501 total points.

7 – Vegas spread for Saturday’s game, favoring the Bills for a win.