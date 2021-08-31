Colts trim roster to 53 in wave of cuts

INDIANAPOLIS — In a wave of cuts, the Indianapolis Colts reduced its roster to 53 players Tuesday to abide by the 4 p.m. deadline.

The following moves were made by the team:

WAIVED Tarik Black — WR Curtis Bolton — LB Andrew Brown –DT Anthony Chesley — CB Kameron Kline — DT Shawn Davis — S Jake Eldrenkamp – G Farrod Green — TE DeMichael Harris — WR Holton Hill — CB Deon Jackson — RB Malik Jefferson — LB Isaiah Kaufusi — LB Benny LeMay — RB Carter O’Donnell — T Tyler Vaughns — WR Kahale Warring — TE

RELEASED Ibraheim Campbell — S Sean Davis — S Will Holden — T Brett Hundley — QB Joey Hunt — C

WAIVED-INJURED Jordan Thomas — TE Andrew Vollert — TE

RESERVE/NON-FOOTBALL INJURY Dayo Odeyingbo — DE



A notable name on this list is offensive tackle Will Holden, who started a game for the Colts last season in Anthony Castonzo’s absence and was in competition to hold down the left tackle spot until Eric Fisher recovers from his Achilles injury. Julién Davenport won the battle for backup left tackle during camp, and the team added tackle Matt Pryor Tuesday via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Another eyebrow-raiser is safety Shawn Davis, who Indianapolis spent a fifth-round pick on in April’s draft. The rookie was unable to get his footing after dealing with a hamstring injury early in camp.

Indy’s streak of 22 straight years with an undrafted free agent making roster is in jeopardy. The longest such streak in the league will end if the team does not add an UDFA in the coming days.

Perhaps the most anticipated roster decision was at wide receiver, where impressive youngsters Mike Strachan and Dezmon Patmon and special teams asset Ashton Dulin were fighting for those last couple spots behind T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal. Strachan, Patmon and Dulin are all currently on the roster as Pascal sits on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Any player that is released with less than four accredited seasons will be subject to waivers.



The waiver priority remains the original draft order, meaning teams such as the Jaguars, Jets and Texans have first chance to collect some developmental talent during this busy week. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 31, 2021

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow the Colts Blue Zone on Twitter at @ColtsBlueZone.