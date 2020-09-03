Colts’ Trey Burton expected to miss ‘first couple of weeks’

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will be without one of its influential offensive players for the start of the season.

Tight end Trey Burton is expected to miss at least the first few games after straining his left calf in the team’s Aug. 29 practice at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“It’s hard to really get a firm gauge, but I think he’ll miss the first couple of weeks for sure,’’ Frank Reich said Thursday on a Zoom conference call.

The team signed Burton to a one-year contract in April and envisioned the 6-2, 238-pounder being a viable option in the Philip Rivers-led passing game.

“Trey’s a playmaker. That’s why we brought him here,’’ Reich said during camp. “He has unique pass-receiving ability and route-running ability, so we’re going to miss Trey.’’

It’s not unusual for the team to carry four tight ends on the active roster, and that probably will be the case when rosters are cut to 53 Saturday. Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox are virtual locks. Vying for that fourth spot: Farrod Green, Xavier Grimble, Andrew Vollert and Dominique Dafner.

Also, wideout Parris Campbell no longer is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He sustained a concussion Aug. 25 in an automobile accident.

“He’s in good shape,’’ Reich said.

Offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo missed Thursday’s practice with an oblique issue and linebacker Matthew Adams is dealing with an ankle injury. Neither is deemed significant at this time.

“Both of those guys should be good,’’ Reich said, “but we need to see how they settle down in the next couple of days.’’

Defensive end Kemoko Turay remains on the physically unable to perform list while rehabbing ankle surgery, but has been working on the side with pass-rush consultant Robert Mathis.

