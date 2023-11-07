The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a big win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and now all eyes turn to Germany. The team will face the New England Patriots in the 2023 Frankfurt Games.

Colts Senior Marketing Manager Hayden Narnack and Blue joined the CBS4 morning show to discuss the game and how fans can watch the game at a watch party.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 a.m., and the party kicks off at The Rathskeller in downtown Indianapolis. The watch party will start at 9 a.m.

Fans who preregister for each event will be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Colts prize pack featuring two tickets to a 2023 home game of their choice, an autographed poster, a Frankfurt mini helmet, a Bud Light Prize Pack, and more.