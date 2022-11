INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts are trading running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. ESPN first reported the trade.

Colts trade Hines to Buffalo for RB Zack Moss and conditional 2023 6th-rounder. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) November 1, 2022

Several teams had expressed interest in acquiring Hines ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.