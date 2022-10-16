INDIANAPOLIS – Matt Ryan hit Alex Pierce for a 32-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left to lift the Colts a 34-27 victory, their first AFC South win of the season.

The score was Pierce’s first career touchdown and capped an outstanding day for Ryan, who finished 42 of 58 for 389 yards and three touchdowns. The 42 completions broke Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck’s franchise record of 40.

The dramatic touchdown followed a Trevor Lawrence to Christian Kirk four-yard touchdown that gave the Jaguars the lead with just under three minutes to play. The score capped an 18 play, 84-yard drive that ate up over 10 minutes of the clock. The points were the first points the Colts’ defense has given up in the fourth quarter this season.

The Jaguars jumped out to a 14-3 lead behind explosive plays. A 22-yard pass to Travis Etienne and a 19-yard run by Jamal Agnew set up their first score, a Lawrence quarterback sneak. JaMycal Hasty broke free for a 61-yard run for their second touchdown.

The Colts responded with a Ryan to Parris Campbell four-yard score and a Chase McLaughlin 42-yard field goal to make it 14-13 at halftime.

The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter. Lawrence snuck it in again from the one-yard line and Deon Jackson scored from three yards. Michael Pittman dropped the two-conversion, so the Jaguars led 21-19 after three quarters.

Ryan found Jelani Woods for a 10-yard touchdown to give the Colts their first lead at 26-21 early in the fourth quarter.

The Colts played without several key contributors as Nyheim Hines (concussion), Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), Kwity Paye (ankle) and Jonathan Taylor (ankle) all sat out.

Safety Julian Blackmon returned after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.

Ryan reached a career milestone passing Hall of Famer Dan Marino for seventh on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list with an 18-yard throw to Pittman in the third quarter.

The Colts are back on the road next week for another critical divisional game when they visit the Titans at 1:00 p.m. on CBS4.