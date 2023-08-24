PHILADELPHIA – The Colts beat the Eagles 27-13 on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field to finish the NFL preseason 2-1

Anthony Richardson started at quarterback after sitting out last week’s game against the Bears. He played the entire first half, leading the Colts on three scoring drives.

After losing 14 yards on their first possession, Richardson threw a 13-yard pass to Michael Pittman Jr. and had a 23-yard completion to Drew Ogletree to move into the red zone on their second drive. Deon Jackson scored a three-yard run to tie the game at seven.

Richardson celebrated the TD by doing Philadelphia’s “Fly, Eagles Fly” motion with his arms.

The rookie started the Colts’ third possession with a 16-yard run. He connected with Kylen Granson for eight yards and Pittman for 11 more. Evan Hull capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown to give the Colts a 14-10 lead.

Richardson then led the offense to a 41-yard Lucas Havrisik field goal to make it 17-10.

He finished 6 of 17 for 78 yards and added five carries for 38 yards.

Gardner Minshew relieved Richardson in the third quarter and threw an eight-yard touchdown to Kenyan Drake to give the Colts a 24-13 lead.

Sam Ehlinger finished at quarterback for the Colts, helping tack on another Havrisik field goal for the final margin.

The Colts now turn their attention to roster cuts on Tuesday and the regular season opener against the Jaguars on September 10.