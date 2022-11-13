INDIANAPOLIS – Maybe Jim Irsay knew what he was doing after all.

The Colts beat the Raiders 25-20 in Jeff Saturday’s debut as interim head coach Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Matt Ryan hit Parris Campbell for a 35-yard touchdown with just over five minutes to play to give the Colts the lead for good and Stephon Gilmore knocked away a pass in the end zone with under a minute to go to preserve the win.

Irsay fired Frank Reich on Monday morning after a lopsided loss in New England last week and hired the former All-Pro and Super Bowl-winning center as his replacement hours later.

Saturday reinstated Ryan as starting quarterback against the Raiders. The team had benched the veteran after a loss at Tennessee in week 7.

Passing game specialist and assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier called the offensive plays for the first time in his coaching career.

Ryan led the team on an 11-play, 70-yard drive on the Colts’ second possession, getting into the end zone on a quarterback sneak.

Chase McLaughlin added a 48-yard field goal to give the Colts a 10-0 lead in the second quarter.

Indianapolis appeared on the verge of taking over the game. Kenny Moore stopped Josh Jacobs for a loss on fourth down turning the football over around midfield, but Keke Coutee gave Las Vegas the ball right back fumbling after making his first catch of the season.

The Raiders turned the takeaway into a Derek Carr to Foster Moreau four-yard touchdown to make it 10-7.

The Colts answered with a 48-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to go up 13-7 for their first halftime lead of the season.

Las Vegas went ahead on a Jacobs one-yard touchdown in the third quarter, but Jonathan Taylor gave the Colts the lead right back breaking free for a 66-yard touchdown run.

Taylor was back in the lineup after missing last week’s game against the Patriots after reinjuring his ankle.

The Raiders went back on top 20-19 early in the fourth quarter on a Carr to Davante Adams 48-yard scoring strike.