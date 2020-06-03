Colts to hold 2020 training camp at team facility after league decision

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts’ training camp will be held at the team facility this summer, not the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, the team announced Tuesday.

The move to hold camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis comes after the NFL told its teams they must stay at their team facilities.

The league’s decision was made “based on the medical assessment of current risk factors and in consideration for the health and safety of players and football staffs,” the Colts said in a release.

The team noted that they look forward to returning to the Grand Park Sports Campus in 2021.

Training camp dates will be announced at a later time.

Here’s why all teams will be home for training camp: the NFL and NFLPA wanted to limit the need for travel and also limit the risk of maintaining two facilities. They wanted the focus all on one. Last year 10 teams had camp away from facility; this year, none. https://t.co/JtYuvbieHd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2020

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the NFL also sent a memo to teams informing them that they will not be allowed to hold joint practices with other teams this summer.

