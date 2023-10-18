INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will host their “Indiana Nights” game this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for their matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

The team will debut the all-blue Indiana Nights alternate uniforms with black helmets with the celebration. Official Indiana Nights gear is now available at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sunday’s kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Indiana Nights events this week include a special viewing of The Jim Irsay Collection.

The Jim Irsay Collection will create exhibits in Concourses A and B at the Indianapolis International Airport that welcome travelers to Indiana and offer them a peek into the Colts’ storied history.

Artifacts on display include memorabilia from 1984, the Colts’ first season in Indianapolis, game-worn jerseys and equipment from Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James, and Reggie Wayne, and other Colts items.

The exhibits will also feature other significant American history and pop culture artifacts.

In addition, the exhibits will be displayed at the airport beginning this week through March 2024.

“The airport is one of the front doors to our great city, and we’re happy to play a small part in welcoming visitors to Indianapolis and improving the experience for travelers and residents alike,” said Pete Ward, Colts chief operating officer.