INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin signed his tender with the team.

The Colts announced the signing Tuesday morning. The team tendered Dulin in March, just before the start of NFL free agency.

Dulin originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted rookie in May 2019 and emerged as a core special teams player. He earned second-team All-Pro honors last season.

Dulin has appeared in 43 career games in three seasons with the Colts. He has 18 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns. His role in the passing game expanded last season, when he caught 13 passes for 173 yards and two scores—all career highs.

For his career with the Colts, Dulin has also compiled five carries for 43 yards, 17 kickoff returns for 439 yards (25.8 avg.) and 31 special teams tackles.

He saw action in all 17 games for the Colts last season, finishing second in the league with 17 special teams tackles. He ranks 11th in the NFL in special teams tackles since entering the league in 2019.