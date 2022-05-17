INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are signing veteran running back Phillip Lindsay to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Lindsay played for the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins last season after spending the first three years of his career with the Denver Broncos.

The undrafted free agent burst onto the NFL scene as a rookie in 2018 with his first of back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. However, his carries dipped in 2020 after Denver signed Pro Bowl RB Melvin Gordon, and dropped again last season as Lindsay received a career-low 88 carries between teams.

The 27-year-old will compete with second-year RB Deon Jackson to serve as a backup behind star back Jonathan Taylor and established role player Nyheim Hines.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow the Colts Blue Zone on Twitter at @ColtsBlueZone.