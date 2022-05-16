INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts continue to handle business with their draft class.

The team has signed top pick Alec Pierce to a four-year contract. The University of Cincinnati standout wide receiver was taken in round 2 with the 53rd overall selection.

We have signed WR @AlecPierce. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 16, 2022

Contract details are not immediately known, but overthecap.com projects Pierce’s rookie deal to be worth approximately $7 million with a $2.3 million signing bonus.

Pierce is the sixth of eight draft picks under contract. Still unsigned: tight end Jelani Woods (round 3, 73rd overall) and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (round 3, 77th overall).

The Colts anticipate immediate contributions from Pierce, who appeared in 45 games with 30 starts at Cincinnati. He averaged 17.5 yards on 106 career receptions with 13 touchdowns.

“He’ll start out at the ‘x’ but eventually he’ll play multiple spots,’’ general manager Chris Ballard said. “He’s got really good length. He can run, and the thing you really like is the kid has really good body control and hands.

“The more (video) you watch, the more you see it show up.’’

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.