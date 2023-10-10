INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts prepared Tuesday for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to be sidelined indefinitely with a shoulder injury by signing Kellen Mond to the practice squad, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Mond, 24, was a 2021 third-round pick of Minnesota whose only NFL experience consists of one game with the Vikings as a rookie. In his only appearance in week 17 against Green Bay, he completed 2-of-3 passes for 5 yards. He spent time last season with Cleveland.

The 6-3, 212-pounder out of Texas A&M brings the type of mobility Richardson provided. In 46 collegiate games, he passed for 9,661 yards and 71 touchdowns with 27 interceptions and added 1,609 yards and 22 TDs on the ground.

Mond will be the Colts’ No. 3 quarterback until Richardson returns. Richardson “will miss some time,” according to Shane Steichen, after sustaining a grade 3 sprain to the AC joint of his right shoulder last Sunday against Tennessee.

It’s possible the team will place Richardson on the injured reserve list, which requires him to miss at least four games.

Gardner Minshew II will start in place of Richardson with Sam Ehlinger moving into the backup role.

