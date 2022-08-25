INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have made their decision—and it’ll be Rodrigo Blankenship as the team’s kicker.

The Colts announced the release of Jake Verity Thursday morning while also making official the signing of Matt Haack as their punter.

A season-ending injury to Rigoberto Sanchez prompted the Colts to sign Haack, who played for the Buffalo Bills last year. In announcing his signing, the team also revealed Verity’s release.

The Colts brought in Verity to challenge Blankenship in training camp. And while the battle looked close initially, Blankenship pulled ahead as camp unfolded.

Verity initially signed with the Colts in February 2022. He has a booming leg, but the East Carolina product’s accuracy has emerged as a question mark.

Haack, who will assume punting duties in Sanchez’s absence, has played in 81 games for the Buffalo Bills (2021) and Miami Dolphins (2017-2020).

Last season for the Bills, Haack appeared in 17 games, punting 52 times for 2,230 yards (42.9 avg./37.6 net avg.) with 18 punts pinned inside the 20-yard line. He also appeared in a pair of postseason games, punting four times for 175 yards (43.8 avg./28.8 net avg.) with two punts pinned inside the 20-yard line.