INDIANAPOLIS – That’s a wrap on the Indianapolis Colts’ latest draft class.

The team has signed the final two of its eight draft picks, both 3rd-rounders: tight end Jelani Woods (73rd overall) and offensive tackle Bernard Raimann.

Each rookie deal is four years in length. The exact financial figures aren’t immediately known, but according to overthecap.com, Woods is due a deal worth approximately $5.6 million with a $1.27 million signing bonus while Raimann is in line for $5.5 million with a $1.21 million signing bonus.

We have signed TE Jelani Woods and T Bernhard Raimann.



All of our 2022 draft picks have signed their contracts. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 20, 2022

Woods and Raimann participated in the Colts rookie minicamp last week, and both could play significant roles as rookies.

Woods is a 6’7″, 254-pounder who has the athleticism that’s ideal for coach Frank Reich’s tight ends-friendly offense. He’s capable of exploiting mismatches and stretching the field.

Raimann, meanwhile, is going to get early exposure at left tackle in competition with veteran Matt Pryor. If Pryor secures the starting job, Raimann could be moved to right guard and compete with Danny Pinter.

