Colts sign DT Antwaun Woods

Dallas Cowboys’ Antwaun Woods (99) warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts reinforced their defensive line by signing veteran tackle Antwaun Woods.

The team signed the former Dallas Cowboys starter to a one-year contract Tuesday. Woods visited Indy Monday.

Woods, 28 and heading into his fifth season, started 32 of 39 games the past three seasons with the Cowboys and collected 80 tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He originally signed with Tennessee as an undrafted rookie in 2016.

The 6-1, 310-pounder joins a defensive front that features All-Pro tackle DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyquan Lewis, Kemoko Turay, Isaac Rochell, Taylor Stallworth, Rob Windsor, Ben Banogu and rookies Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo.

Woods was released by Dallas last week after it selected selected two defensive tackles in the NFL Draft. He had been tendered a one-year, $2.1 million contract as a restricted free agent.

