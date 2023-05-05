INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts took care of some business Friday morning before getting down to the business of their rookie minicamp.
The team signed seven of its 12 draft picks – the bottom seven – and signed 15 undrafted free agents. That group, along with a slew of players brought in on a tryout basis, will be on the practice field this afternoon for the first day of a three-day rookie minicamp.
Negotiating with draft picks essentially has been eliminated with the NFL’s rookie draft pool. Each player is assigned a value based on his draft positioning. Here’s a look at the seven draft picks, including the projected four-year contract, signing bonus and 2023 cap hit, according to overthecap.com:
- CB Darius Rush (round 5, No. 138): $4.216 million, $376,720, $884,061.
- S Daniel Scott (round 5/158): $4.164 million, $324,244, $831,061.
- TE Will Mallory (round 5/162): $4.146 million, $306,088, $826,522.
- RB Evan Hull (round 5/176): $4.90 million, $258,040, $814,510.
- DT Titus Leo (round 6/211): $4.098 million, $140,440, $785,110.
- CB Jaylon Jones (round 7/221): $3.959 million, $119,528, $779,882.
- OT Jake Witt (round 7/236): $3.939 million, $99,868, $774,967.
The 15 undrafted rookies:
- LB Liam Anderson, Holy Cross.
- WR Cody Chrest, Sam Houston State.
- CB Cole Coleman, Elon.
- G Emil Ekiyor, Alabama.
- RB Darius Hagans, Virginia State.
- WR Johnny King, Southeast Missouri State.
- G Harris LaChance, BYU.
- S Aaron Maddox, Campbell.
- LB Donavan Mutin, Houston.
- CB Tyler Richardson, Tiffin.
- DT Caleb Sampson, Kansas.
- WR Zavier Scott, Maine.
- RB Titus Swen, Wyoming.
- DE Guy Thomas, Colorado.
- WR Brandon Westfield, Carson-Newman.