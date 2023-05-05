INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts took care of some business Friday morning before getting down to the business of their rookie minicamp.

The team signed seven of its 12 draft picks – the bottom seven – and signed 15 undrafted free agents. That group, along with a slew of players brought in on a tryout basis, will be on the practice field this afternoon for the first day of a three-day rookie minicamp.

Negotiating with draft picks essentially has been eliminated with the NFL’s rookie draft pool. Each player is assigned a value based on his draft positioning. Here’s a look at the seven draft picks, including the projected four-year contract, signing bonus and 2023 cap hit, according to overthecap.com:

  • CB Darius Rush (round 5, No. 138): $4.216 million, $376,720, $884,061.
  • S Daniel Scott (round 5/158): $4.164 million, $324,244, $831,061.
  • TE Will Mallory (round 5/162): $4.146 million, $306,088, $826,522.
  • RB Evan Hull (round 5/176): $4.90 million, $258,040, $814,510.
  • DT Titus Leo (round 6/211): $4.098 million, $140,440, $785,110.
  • CB Jaylon Jones (round 7/221): $3.959 million, $119,528, $779,882.
  • OT Jake Witt (round 7/236): $3.939 million, $99,868, $774,967.

The 15 undrafted rookies:

  • LB Liam Anderson, Holy Cross.
  • WR Cody Chrest, Sam Houston State.
  • CB Cole Coleman, Elon.
  • G Emil Ekiyor, Alabama.
  • RB Darius Hagans, Virginia State.
  • WR Johnny King, Southeast Missouri State.
  • G Harris LaChance, BYU.
  • S Aaron Maddox, Campbell.
  • LB Donavan Mutin, Houston. 
  • CB Tyler Richardson, Tiffin.
  • DT Caleb Sampson, Kansas.
  • WR Zavier Scott, Maine.
  • RB Titus Swen, Wyoming.
  • DE Guy Thomas, Colorado.
  • WR Brandon Westfield, Carson-Newman.