INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts took care of some business Friday morning before getting down to the business of their rookie minicamp.

The team signed seven of its 12 draft picks – the bottom seven – and signed 15 undrafted free agents. That group, along with a slew of players brought in on a tryout basis, will be on the practice field this afternoon for the first day of a three-day rookie minicamp.

Negotiating with draft picks essentially has been eliminated with the NFL’s rookie draft pool. Each player is assigned a value based on his draft positioning. Here’s a look at the seven draft picks, including the projected four-year contract, signing bonus and 2023 cap hit, according to overthecap.com:

CB Darius Rush (round 5, No. 138): $4.216 million, $376,720, $884,061.

S Daniel Scott (round 5/158): $4.164 million, $324,244, $831,061.

TE Will Mallory (round 5/162): $4.146 million, $306,088, $826,522.

RB Evan Hull (round 5/176): $4.90 million, $258,040, $814,510.

DT Titus Leo (round 6/211): $4.098 million, $140,440, $785,110.

CB Jaylon Jones (round 7/221): $3.959 million, $119,528, $779,882.

OT Jake Witt (round 7/236): $3.939 million, $99,868, $774,967.

The 15 undrafted rookies:

LB Liam Anderson, Holy Cross.

WR Cody Chrest, Sam Houston State.

CB Cole Coleman, Elon.

G Emil Ekiyor, Alabama.

RB Darius Hagans, Virginia State.

WR Johnny King, Southeast Missouri State.

G Harris LaChance, BYU.

S Aaron Maddox, Campbell.

LB Donavan Mutin, Houston.

CB Tyler Richardson, Tiffin.

DT Caleb Sampson, Kansas.

WR Zavier Scott, Maine.

RB Titus Swen, Wyoming.

DE Guy Thomas, Colorado.

WR Brandon Westfield, Carson-Newman.