INDIANAPOLIS – With their rookie minicamp opening Friday, the Indianapolis Colts got down to business with their rookies.
The team signed four of its draft class:
- 5th round defensive tackle Eric Johnson: 4 years, $4.037 million with a $377,584 signing bonus, according to figures projected by overthecap.com.
- 6th round tight end Drew Ogletree: 4 years, $$3.869 million, $209,772 signing bonus.
- 6th round defensive tackle Curtis Brooks: 4 years, $3.815 million, $155,412 signing bonus.
- 7th round defensive back Rodney Thomas II: 4 years, $3.772 million, $112,288 signing bonus
The team also 22 undrafted free agents:
- RB Max Borghi, Washington State.
- QB Jack Coan, Notre Dame.
- WR Kekoa Crawford, Cal.
- DB Marcel Dabo, Stuttgart Surge of European League.
- S Trevor Denbow, SMU.
- LB JoJo Domann, Nebraska.
- WR Ethan Fernea, UCLA.
- CB Dallis Flowers, Pittsburg State.
- C Wesley French, Western Michigan.
- C Alex Mollette, Marshall.
- WR Samson Nacua, BYU.
- DE Scott Patchan, Colorado State.
- RB D’Vonte Price, Florida International.
- LB Forrest Rhyne, Villanova.
- G Josh Seltzner, Wisconsin.
- LB James Skalski, Clemson.
- OT Ryan Van Demark, Connecticut.
- RB CJ Verdell, Oregon.
- LB Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio).
- DE Cullen Wick, Tulsa.
- DT McKinley Williams III, Syracuse.
- WR Michael Young Jr., Cincinnati
