INDIANAPOLIS – With their rookie minicamp opening Friday, the Indianapolis Colts got down to business with their rookies.

The team signed four of its draft class:

  • 5th round defensive tackle Eric Johnson: 4 years, $4.037 million with a $377,584 signing bonus, according to figures projected by overthecap.com.
  • 6th round tight end Drew Ogletree: 4 years, $$3.869 million, $209,772 signing bonus.
  • 6th round defensive tackle Curtis Brooks: 4 years, $3.815 million, $155,412 signing bonus.
  • 7th round defensive back Rodney Thomas II: 4 years, $3.772 million, $112,288 signing bonus

The team also 22 undrafted free agents:

  • RB Max Borghi, Washington State.
  • QB Jack Coan, Notre Dame.
  • WR Kekoa Crawford, Cal.
  • DB Marcel Dabo, Stuttgart Surge of European League.
  • S Trevor Denbow, SMU.
  • LB JoJo Domann, Nebraska.
  • WR Ethan Fernea, UCLA.
  • CB Dallis Flowers, Pittsburg State.
  • C Wesley French, Western Michigan.
  • C Alex Mollette, Marshall.
  • WR Samson Nacua, BYU.
  • DE Scott Patchan, Colorado State.
  • RB D’Vonte Price, Florida International.
  • LB Forrest Rhyne, Villanova.
  • G Josh Seltzner, Wisconsin.
  • LB James Skalski, Clemson.
  • OT Ryan Van Demark, Connecticut.
  • RB CJ Verdell, Oregon.
  • LB Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio).
  • DE Cullen Wick, Tulsa.
  • DT McKinley Williams III, Syracuse.
  • WR Michael Young Jr., Cincinnati

