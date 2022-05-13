INDIANAPOLIS – With their rookie minicamp opening Friday, the Indianapolis Colts got down to business with their rookies.

The team signed four of its draft class:

5 th round defensive tackle Eric Johnson: 4 years, $4.037 million with a $377,584 signing bonus, according to figures projected by overthecap.com.

round defensive tackle Eric Johnson: 4 years, $4.037 million with a $377,584 signing bonus, according to figures projected by overthecap.com. 6 th round tight end Drew Ogletree: 4 years, $$3.869 million, $209,772 signing bonus.

round tight end Drew Ogletree: 4 years, $$3.869 million, $209,772 signing bonus. 6 th round defensive tackle Curtis Brooks: 4 years, $3.815 million, $155,412 signing bonus.

round defensive tackle Curtis Brooks: 4 years, $3.815 million, $155,412 signing bonus. 7th round defensive back Rodney Thomas II: 4 years, $3.772 million, $112,288 signing bonus

The team also 22 undrafted free agents:

RB Max Borghi, Washington State.

QB Jack Coan, Notre Dame.

WR Kekoa Crawford, Cal.

DB Marcel Dabo, Stuttgart Surge of European League.

S Trevor Denbow, SMU.

LB JoJo Domann, Nebraska.

WR Ethan Fernea, UCLA.

CB Dallis Flowers, Pittsburg State.

C Wesley French, Western Michigan.

C Alex Mollette, Marshall.

WR Samson Nacua, BYU.

DE Scott Patchan, Colorado State.

RB D’Vonte Price, Florida International.

LB Forrest Rhyne, Villanova.

G Josh Seltzner, Wisconsin.

LB James Skalski, Clemson.

OT Ryan Van Demark, Connecticut.

RB CJ Verdell, Oregon.

LB Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio).

DE Cullen Wick, Tulsa.

DT McKinley Williams III, Syracuse.

WR Michael Young Jr., Cincinnati

