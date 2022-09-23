INDIANAPOLIS — We first showed you a sneak peek of the new Colts cuisine at Lucas Oil for the 2022-23 season, but now, some of the players are getting their hands dirty in the kitchen.

Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive tackle Grover Stewart are the stadium’s honorary “Chief Flavor Officers” for the 2022 season.

Leonard and Stewart cooked up their cuisines with Chef Shimelis Adem this past offseason to curate the dishes. Get ready for “The Maniac Burger” of the Game and Grover’s Kitchen Sink Wings!

Leonard and Chef Shimelis created the burger dish, which will rotate for each home game and be themed to the opposing team’s city’s signature food. $1 from each burger sale at the stadium will go to The Maniac Foundation, founded by Leonard and his wife, Kayla, to help change lives through education, wellness, serving families in need, among other causes. The burgers will be available at Sections 105B, 121A Grill, 506, and 533, as well as the East Lodge Grill and West Lodge Grill.

Grover’s Kitchen Sink Wings were the talk around town when they were featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks last year. His home dish will be available in Sections 118 and 510 portable food stations.

“We’re so excited that Shaquille and Grover were willing to share their own dishes with Colts fans at all our home games,” said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales & marketing officer. “The Maniac Burger and Grover’s Wings will be welcome additions to the already outstanding menu of food and beverage options available to fans throughout Lucas Oil Stadium this season.”

For more info about gameday menu option, visit Colts.com/game-day/food-drink.