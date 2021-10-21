Colts safety Julian Blackmon suffers torn Achilles

INDIANAPOLIS – Julian Blackmon’s second season is over.

The Indianapolis Colts’ starting safety suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Wednesday’s practice and will miss the remainder of the season, the team confirmed Thursday.

Blackmon, a 2020 third-round draft pick, has in short order established himself as one of the team’s rising young standouts. He started 14 games as a rookie despite coming off a serious knee injury in Utah’s Pac-12 championship game in December 2019 and has started all six games this season.

Blackmon ranks fifth on the team with 31 tackles, including 25 solos. He also has two tackles for a loss, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.

The loss of Blackmon is the latest injury to beset the Colts.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell was placed on the injured reserve list Tuesday and might miss the rest of the season after suffering a foot injury in Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans. Wideout T.Y. Hilton returned against Houston after missing the first five games with a neck injury, and exited early with a quadriceps injury.

All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson has missed the last three games with a sprained ankle, but returned to practice Wednesday and could be back in the starting lineup for Sunday night’s meeting with the San Francisco 49ers.

Other notable players who have dealt with – or still are dealing with – injuries: quarterback Carson Wentz (ankle), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle), right tackle Braden Smith (foot), cornerbacks T.J. Carrie (knee), Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) an Xavier Rhodes (calf), kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (hip), rookie defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), safety Khari Willis (ankle/groin) and defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin).

