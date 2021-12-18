Colts’ Ryan Kelly out vs. Pats due to personal matter

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts’ offense has taken a hit prior to Saturday night’s showdown with the New England Patriots.

Ryan Kelly has been ruled out of the game due to a personal matter. No details were provided.

The Pro Bowl center missed the week 13 game at Houston after being placed on the COVID-19 list, but returned to practice this week. However, Kelly did not practice Thursday because of a personal matter.

Coach Frank Reich was optimistic Kelly would be available for the Patriots’ game, but that isn’t the case.

With Kelly out, Danny Pinter is in line to start his second straight game and third of his career. He’s a 2020 fifth-round draft pick out of Ball State.

Also, defensive tackle Grover Stewart, who was questionable with an illness, has been cleared to play.

