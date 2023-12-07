INDIANAPOLIS – No one will have to tell Ryan Kelly when enough is enough.

He’ll know.

The anchor of the Indianapolis Colts offensive line will know when he’s had one too many damaged ligaments in his knees. He’ll know when a hyperextended elbow or broken bone in his ankle is too much to overcome.

And Kelly will know when that next concussion is the red flag to a career which has endured – and paid the price for – eight seasons and 106 starts in the unforgiving NFL.

“Yeah, you become 30 and you start thinking about things,’’ Kelly said this week. “If it’s between playing football and when I’m 60 having dementia and all these things you see that can come from playing football, of course I’m going to look after myself and my family.

“It’s hard seeing some of these (retired) guys now. You have to be aware of your quality of life later.’’

Football has been the center of Kelly’s life for nearly 20 years. From prep star at Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio, to All-America and national champion at Alabama to first-round draft pick and three-time Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro center with the Colts.

He accepted the risks that increased with each level of competition.

“I tore my ACL and LCL when I was 17,’’ Kelly said. “I had a bunch of MCL injuries in college.’’

In eight seasons with the Colts, he’s missed time with injuries to his left foot and left elbow, neck and knees, and COVID-19. He’s missed eight games after being diagnosed with three concussions: one in 2017 that forced him to miss five games, two this season that have sidelined him for a total of three.

How many total concussions?

Kelly had to think about it.

“Since I started playing football?’’ he asked. “Five or six.’’

That included an occasion at Alabama when he played with a concussion.

Kelly pushed back regarding his concussion history with the Colts.

“I had one five years ago and didn’t have one in between (this season),’’ he said. “Who knows?

“It’s a violent game. Guys should make as much money as they can in this league. Everybody has 100% injury rate. Everybody’s going to get injured.

“That’s a tough pill to swallow, but you know that going in.’’

When Kelly entered the league in 2016 as the 18th overall pick in the draft, he viewed things through a narrow lens. He was driven by the here and now.

No longer.

Family has supplanted football as the undeniable axis around which Kelly’s universe revolves. There’s wife Emma and twin sons Duke and Ford, who were born in June in Nashville, Tenn.

Kelly plans on playing football “as long as you can, man. But try to be smart.

“I’ll never put my family in jeopardy.’’

Clearly, fatherhood has had a defining impact. The Kellys endured one of life’s most unbearable tragedies in December 2021 when Mary Kate was stillborn.

“Once you become a father, you’re like, ‘I’ve got people I’ve got to look after,’’’ Kelly said. “I’ve done really well in this league. I’ve made more money than I could have ever imagined.’’

That’s the reason subsequent concussions might push him closer to being a full-time father. He’s already amassed long-term financial security for his family, and beyond. Kelly has earned roughly $48 million in eight seasons, and is due an $11.375 million base salary in 2024, the final year of the four-year extension he signed in September 2020.

Kelly sustained brain trauma at Houston in week 2 and again against New England in Germany in week 10. He missed two games after the first and one after the second, which was followed by the Colts’ bye week.

Each time, he continued to play after suffering the concussion before deciding to self-report to the medical staff.

“I don’t remember what happened on the (first) one,’’ Kelly said. “I just know it got progressively worse and worse during the game. It was a little bit of everything. Your concentration goes a little bit. You’re feeling kind of drunk to be honest.

“I played as much as I could but then I knew I shouldn’t be out there.’’

He admitted it’s difficult for a player to pull himself from a game.

“Anybody in the locker room and anybody in the NFL is going to say you don’t want to pull yourself out right away,’’ he said. “You know, ‘Let’s see if I get better.’

“But you never do.’’

Concussions have been an issue for the Colts this season, perhaps because the team and league have stressed self-reporting brain injuries. Eight players have been diagnosed with a concussion during the regular season, including Kelly twice. Three more were diagnosed during the preseason.

Tight end Kylen Granson sustained brain trauma Oct. 15 at Jacksonville and missed two games.

“Thoughts were a little scrambled up there,’’ he said, “but was able to come back pretty quickly.’’

Kelly hadn’t thought much about the risk of a concussion simply because he hadn’t dealt with one since Nov. 26, 2017 against Tennessee.

Now, after two in three months?

“It certainly puts a seed of doubt in your mind,’’ he said. “It’s a violent game and you’ve been playing it for a long time. Things add up.

“I think we have really good care here.’’

However, one reality can’t be denied.

“You can replace a knee and you can replace a hip,’’ Kelly said. “You’re not replacing your brain.

“I’ll try to play the game as long as I can. I’ll go out there and give everything I’ve got. If ultimately I have more concussions, I’ll make a decision then, whatever that is.’’

