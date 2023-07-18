INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor didn’t hold back while responding to the lack of new contracts for NFL running backs.

After Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Raiders running back Josh Jacobs did not sign extensions, Taylor quote tweeted ESPN’s NFL Draft Analyst/Insiders Matt Miller’s tweet saying:

1. If you’re good enough, they’ll find you. 2. If you work hard enough, you’ll succeed. … If you succeed… 3. You boost the Organization …and then… Doesn’t matter, you’re a RB.

Before quote tweeting that comment, Taylor retweeted Titans running back Derrick Henry’s response to Miller’s tweet — “At this point, just take the RB position out the game then. The ones that want to be great & work as hard as they can to give their all to an organization just seem like it doesn’t even matter. I’m with every RB that’s fighting to get what they deserve.”

The deadline to extend Barkley and Jacobs was Monday at 4 p.m. Now, they have to play under the franchise tag worth $10.1 million or hold out.

Both players are not expected to show up for training camp.

Taylor is in the final year of his rookie contract and will be facing a similar situation next offseason if he doesn’t sign a new contract with the Colts.

Taylor rushed for 861 yards with four touchdowns in the 2022 season. He also has tallied 3,841 rushing career yards in his first three years with the organization.