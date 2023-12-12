INDIANAPOLIS – Something’s missing in the Indianapolis Colts’ run game.

And we’re not necessarily talking about Jonathan Taylor.

Dig through the declining and unacceptable numbers over the past two games – four of the last five, actually – and you’ll find one glaring omission: explosive rushes. Even semi-explosive rushes.

The Colts managed just 46 yards in Sunday’s 34-14 loss at Cincinnati and the longest run was Zack Moss’ 12-yarder midway through the first quarter. He added a 7-yarder in the second quarter.

And yes, Moss’ 10-yard touchdown was nullified by a bogus holding penalty against guard Quenton Nelson, who was flagged for dominating linebacker Germaine Pratt.

In the 31-28 overtime win at Tennessee a week earlier, the run game plodded for 55 yards on 23 attempts. Incredibly, the longest was a 5-yarder by Moss.

The 101 yards the Colts have posted against the Bengals and Titans is their meekest two-game total since being limited to 91 yards in consecutive 2018 games at Jacksonville (41) and at Houston (50). They’ve averaged just 2.5 yards per attempt in the past two weeks.

Most effective run games involve an occasional burst, whether it’s from Moss or Taylor. Give a back enough opportunities, and he’ll crack a big one.

“Sometimes you might have games where . . . it might be a 3-, 4-yard run, but then you pop that 30-yarder which gets your average up and we need that,’’ Shane Steichen said. “We’ve got to get some of those. Obviously, when we were running for over 100-plus yards, a couple of those games we popped some big ones. . . . that’s what we’re going to need going forward.’’

In the week 12 win against Tampa Bay, the Colts piled up 155 yards on the ground. Taylor accounted for 91 and Moss 55. They each averaged over 6 yards per attempt because of frequently getting to the second level. They combined for six rushes of at least 10 yards – four by Taylor and two by Moss.

Moss had four 10-plus runs, including a pair of 24-yarders, en route to a 122-yard outing in the overtime win at Baltimore. He had five, including a career-long 56-yard TD, in week 5 against Tennessee.

The Colts have generated at least three 10-yard runs in seven games and 33 on the year.

But they’ve lost that pop on the ground, and that includes when Taylor has been available.

The success against the Buccaneers is a late-season aberration. In the two games before and the two after, the Colts have only three 10-plus-yard rushes: Taylor’s 13-yarder at Carolina and 10-yarder against New England, and Moss’ 12-yarder at Cincinnati.

Exclude the Tampa Bay game during the past five, and the run game has averaged just 62.3 yards per game and 2.6 per attempt in the other four.

Cincinnati was just the latest step in the gradual but concerning decline. The run game ranked No. 9 after gouging Cleveland’s top-ranked defense for 168 yards but has steadily retreated.

It heads into Saturday’s massive meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium ranked No. 16 in yards per game (110.5) and No. 21 in yards per attempt (4.1).

Defenses clearly have focused their attention on attacking the Colts’ offensive strength – the run game – by sticking with their base formation more than normal and forcing quarterback Gardner Minshew II to carry a heavier workload.

“Anytime you get one-dimensional, it gives the other team an advantage,’’ he said.

The late-season decline also coincides with right tackle Braden Smith missing four games with hip/wrist injuries and the Cincinnati game with a knee injury. He was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday’s walkthrough, clouding his availability for the Steelers game.

As for Taylor, he suffered ligament damage to his right thumb against Tampa Bay that required surgery. He’s missed the last two games and, like Smith, did not participate in Tuesday’s walkthrough.

Steichen didn’t offer an update on Smith or Taylor.

“We’ll see how the week goes with both of those guys,’’ he said.

Taylor was expected to miss 2-3 weeks after the surgery. Does Steichen anticipate him returning at some point this season?

“That’s the plan, yeah,’’ he said.

Ball security will be paramount.

“That’ll be big, obviously,’’ Steichen said. “The thumb deal, getting him back and carrying the football and pass protection and all that stuff. We definitely got to evaluate that, but it should be good.’’

Michael Pittman Jr. pointed out the dual threat presented by Moss, who has a team-high and career-best 751 yards, and Taylor, who has 414 yards despite missing six games.

“They present their different mismatches,’’ he said. “Anytime we’re missing somebody that has that big of a role, you definitely feel it. We lose that one-two punch. We definitely miss our other half.’’

Nelson conceded the offensive line had issues against the Bengals.

“Downhill ‘backers, missing them,’’ he said. “I missed a one-on-one play. Just fitting combos better. We can’t have negative plays.’’

Compounding the lack of explosive runs have been too many unproductive attempts. In the last two games, 22 of 39 rushes (excluding two Minshew kneel-downs) have gained 2 yards or fewer. Four attempts have gained zero yards and five more ended in minus yardage.

The Colts have picked up just 50 yards on 17 first-down runs, which has contributed to converting just 6-of-25 third-down situations.

Yet they’ll stay committed to the ground game.

“When you run the ball, it opens up the pass game,’’ Nelson said. “You want to be able to run the ball effectively, always. We have all the confidence in Zack and Jonathan. It’s definitely not a personnel issue. It’s just a couple of back-to-back games of poor rushing. We know we can do it.’’

